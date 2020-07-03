UrduPoint.com
Coalition Intercepts 4 Houthi Drones Fired Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:29 PM

The Arab coalition has intercepted four unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Arab coalition has intercepted four unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Friday.

Of them, three drones were destroyed in the Yemeni airspace, Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The alliance's forces will take all necessary measures to protect civilian facilities and the peaceful population according to humanitarian law, the spokesman added.

Late on Thursday, the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster reported that the coalition had conducted over 30 intensive airstrikes on Yemeni provinces of Marib, Sanaa, Hajjah and Al Jawf.

Saudi Arabia led an incursion into Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally-recognized legitimate government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi rebels who conquered large swathes of the country's territory, including the capital of Sanaa.

