UrduPoint.com

Coalition Of 21 States Deeply Concerned By Media Suppression In Hong Kong - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Coalition of 21 States Deeply Concerned by Media Suppression in Hong Kong - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A coalition of 21 countries from around the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, on Tuesday issued a joint statement in which they expressed a deep concern over alleged suppression of independent media in Hong Kong.

"The undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition express their deep concern at the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities' attacks on freedom of the press and their suppression of independent local media in Hong Kong," the statement said. "Since the enactment of the National Security Law in June 2020, the authorities have targeted and suppressed independent media in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."

As examples of media attacks and suppression by the Chinese authorities, the signatories cited the raid on the Stand news offices and the arrests of its staff as well as the closure of Citizen News that came about out of concern for the safety of its staff, the statement said.

Citizen News ceased to operate on January 4 and became the third media outlet that halted operations in Hong Kong over the last year, the statement said.

Another incident occurred last June when authorities shut down the Hong Kong-based pro-opposition newspaper Apple Daily and arrested several of its top executives on charges of collusion with foreign forces to harm China's national security.

The Chinese authorities have repeatedly dismissed reports of media suppression in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

World China Hong Kong United Kingdom United States January June 2020 Apple Media From Top

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

37 minutes ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

37 minutes ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

37 minutes ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

39 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>