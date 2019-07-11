Coalition of US Attorneys General File Motion to Defend Detained Migrant Children

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A 19-state coalition filed a brief to defend the human rights of migrant children detained in inhumane conditions in the United States, the New York Attorney General's Office said.

"New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced she and a coalition of 19 additional Attorneys General from around the country filed an amicus brief to defend the human rights of immigrant children in civil detention in the United States. The amicus brief seeks immediate relief for children subjected to inhumane conditions along the U.

S. border," James' office said in a press release on Wednesday.

The brief, filed with the US District Court for the Central District of Californian, urges the court to grant immediate relief to remedy the threat to the health of migrant children detained by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The CBP has come under fire in recent weeks for reports that migrant children were being kept in poor conditions at several detention centers on the US southern border.