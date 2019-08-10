Coalition of US Prosecutors Urge Senate to Reconvene to Consider Gun Measures - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) A coalition of 43 prosecutors in a letter to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are urging him to reconvene the Senate to consider new gun legislation in light of recent mass shootings.

"As prosecutors from across the nation, we respectfully implore you, in the strongest possible terms, to immediately reconvene the Senate in a session dedicated to preventing gun violence in America," the letter said on Friday.

The letter added that gun violence is tearing families and neighborhoods apart on a daily basis and something must be done to address the immediate issue.

The coalition of US prosecutors includes individuals from 22 states.

Last weekend the United States faced the latest in a series of mass shootings. At least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.