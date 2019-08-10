UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Of US Prosecutors Urge Senate To Reconvene To Consider Gun Measures - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:10 AM

Coalition of US Prosecutors Urge Senate to Reconvene to Consider Gun Measures - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) A coalition of 43 prosecutors in a letter to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are urging him to reconvene the Senate to consider new gun legislation in light of recent mass shootings.

"As prosecutors from across the nation, we respectfully implore you, in the strongest possible terms, to immediately reconvene the Senate in a session dedicated to preventing gun violence in America," the letter said on Friday.

The letter added that gun violence is tearing families and neighborhoods apart on a daily basis and something must be done to address the immediate issue.

The coalition of US prosecutors includes individuals from 22 states.

Last weekend the United States faced the latest in a series of mass shootings. At least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Related Topics

Senate Fire Dayton El Paso United States Sunday From Walmart

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

4 hours ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

5 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

5 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

5 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.