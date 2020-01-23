UrduPoint.com
Coalition Operations In Iraq Have Been Primarily On Pause - US Envoy Jeffrey

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:52 PM

Coalition Operations in Iraq Have Been Primarily on Pause - US Envoy Jeffrey

The operations of the US-led coalition have been primarily on pause in Iraq, however, there has not been any uptick of violence by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in the country, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The operations of the US-led coalition have been primarily on pause in Iraq, however, there has not been any uptick of violence by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in the country, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday.

"Coalition operations have primarily on pause in Iraq," Jeffrey said. "We are focusing, as i said, on force protection. We have not seen an uptick in violence in Iraq by Daesh in this period."

Jeffrey also pointed out that there is dialogue between the Iraqi forces and the coalition, as well as an exchange of information at various levels.

The halt came amid heightened regional tensions that began when pro-Iranian militias attack the US Embassy in Baghdad.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport.

American officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said earlier in the month that the United States would leave on its own terms.

