Coalition rejects south Yemen self-rule declaration

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):The military coalition in war-torn Yemen on Monday rejected a declaration of self-rule by separatists in the country's south and demanded "an end to any escalatory actions".

The breakaway declaration made Sunday threatens to reignite a "war within a war" in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country, which is already gripped by what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The secessionists' move significantly complicates the country's five-year-old wider conflict, fought by the coalition and Yemen's internationally recognised government against Huthi rebels who control much of the north including the capital Sanaa.

Separatists in the south, which used to be an independent country, have repeatedly agitated to break away again -- a campaign that was temporarily put to rest with a power-sharing, coalition-sponsored deal signed in Riyadh last November.

But on Sunday the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self-rule in southern Yemen, accusing the government of failing to perform its duties and of "conspiring" against the separatists' cause.

UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Monday he was concerned by the recent declaration, calling for expediting the implementation of the Riyadh deal.

"The Riyadh Agreement provides for the participation of the STC in consultations on the final political solution to end the conflict in Yemen and serving the interests of Yemenis nation-wide," he said in a statement.

Residents of the southern city of Aden, the government's temporary capital, reported heavy deployments of STC forces.

A separatist source told AFP they had set up checkpoints "at all government facilities, including the central bank and port of Aden".

The Yemeni government condemned the move and warned it could lead to a "catastrophic and dangerous" outcome.

The coalition said, according to Saudi Press Agency tweets, that "we re-emphasise the need to promptly implement the Riyadh Agreement".

"The coalition demands an end to any escalatory actions and calls for return to the agreement by the participating parties."