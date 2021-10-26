(@FahadShabbir)

The military coalition backing the government in Yemen said on Tuesday it had killed 85 Huthi rebels in air strikes near the strategic city of Marib

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The military coalition backing the government in Yemen said on Tuesday it had killed 85 Huthi rebels in air strikes near the strategic city of Marib.

"Nine military vehicles were destroyed and 85" insurgents were killed in strikes in the past 24 hours in Al-Jawba, to the south of Marib, and Al-Kassara, 30 kilometres northwest of the city, the coalition said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.