Coalition Says Another 126 Huthis Killed In Raids

Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:19 PM

Coalition says another 126 Huthis killed in raids

The military coalition in Yemen said Friday it has killed another 126 Huthi rebels in the past 24 hours in raids around the northern pro-government stronghold of Marib

Marib, Yemen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The military coalition in Yemen said Friday it has killed another 126 Huthi rebels in the past 24 hours in raids around the northern pro-government stronghold of Marib.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Huthis, each time claiming high losses.

The rebels, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses. AFP cannot independently verify the tolls.

On Friday, the coalition said its strikes "destroyed 16 military vehicles and eliminated 126 terrorists", the official Saudi SPA news agency reported.

