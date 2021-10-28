Coalition says killed 95 Yemen rebels near Marib

The coalition said on Thursday it had killed 95 Yemen rebels in air strikes over the past 24 hours around the strategic city of Marib

A statement said the coalition carried out 22 operations targeting rebels in two districts south of Marib that "killed 95 terrorists and damaged 11 military vehicles".