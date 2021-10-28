UrduPoint.com

Coalition Says Killed 95 Yemen Rebels Near Marib

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

The coalition said on Thursday it had killed 95 Yemen rebels in air strikes over the past 24 hours around the strategic city of Marib

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The coalition said on Thursday it had killed 95 Yemen rebels in air strikes over the past 24 hours around the strategic city of Marib.

A statement said the coalition carried out 22 operations targeting rebels in two districts south of Marib that "killed 95 terrorists and damaged 11 military vehicles".

