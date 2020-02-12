Coalition Says US Soldier Suffered Scratch as Troops Fired on Civilians in Syria

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) said in a statement on Wednesday that one US service member suffered a minor scratch in an incident when coalition troops in Syria reportedly killed two civilians

The incident took place earlier on Wednesday in the village of Khirbet Ammo northeast Syria on the border with Turkey. A Syrian military source told Sputnik that US troops opened fire at civilians in Khirbet Ammo killing one child and one adult.

"The US soldier had a minor superficial scratch while operating their equipment," coalition spokesperson Myles Caggins said via Twitter.

"The soldier is back at work."

The coalition did not confirm or deny or deny the information about the civilian casualties. However, Caggins said in a statement earlier that they are investigating the incident.

The coalition also said that its patrol issued a series of warnings and attempted to de-escalate the situation when they entered the village but came under small arms fire from unknown individuals.

The Syrian military source said the violence erupted after residents of Khirbet Ammo blocked the patrol from entering the village and started throwing rocks at the armored vehicles.