Coalition Sees No Uptick Of Islamic State Activities In Northeast Syria - US Special Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:37 PM

The US-led coalition has continued operations with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in northeast Syria, but has not seen any uptick of the terror group's activities there, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The US-led coalition has continued operations with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in northeast Syria, but has not seen any uptick of the terror group's activities there, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"On Syria, the coalition in the northeast is continuing its operations with the SDF against the remnants of Daesh [Islamic State]," Jeffrey told reporters. "We have seen no uptick in Daesh activities in the northeast."

On November 6, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced they had resumed cooperation with the US-led international coalition in Syria, which is operating in the country without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

The United States decided to withdraw its troops from northeastern Syria in October, after which Turkey began a military offensive against Kurdish forces in the area. Soon thereafter, the United States agreed to a ceasefire with Turkey.

At the end of November, Jeffrey announced that the US military was going to continue supporting the SDF in keeping the oil resources in Syria out of the reach of the Islamic State.

