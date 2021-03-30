UrduPoint.com
Coalition To Defeat IS Expands Coordination Amid Renewed Terror Threat - US State Dept.

Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:13 PM

Foreign ministers from the global coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) agreed to expand cooperation amid a spate of recent attacks, a group statement released by the US State Department said on Monday

"The Ministers took note of the resumption in Daesh/ISIS [Islamic State]activities in areas where the Coalition is not active and its ability to rebuild its networks and capabilities to target security forces and civilians," the statement said.

The Ministers committed to "strengthen cooperation across all Coalition lines of effort to ensure that Daesh/ISIS and its affiliates are unable to reconstitute any territorial enclave," the statement also said.

The ministers also agreed to explore collective contributions to efforts by African nations to halt an expansion Islamic State attacks on their continent, the statement added.

Moreover, the ministers reiterated support to Iraqi authorities following the increased Islamic State activity in Iraq and Syria in recent months, including the double suicide attacks in Baghdad on January 21, according to the statement.

