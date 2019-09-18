UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition With Blue And White Bloc, Netanyahu's Likud Only Option To Form Gov't- Lieberman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

Coalition With Blue and White Bloc, Netanyahu's Likud Only Option to Form Gov't- Lieberman

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Israel's former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of the nationalist secular Yisrael Beiteinu party, believes that a wide coalition of his party, opposition centrist Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance and the incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party is the only option to form the government.

On Tuesday, Israel held the snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot. According to exit polls, Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while Likud can gain 31-33 seats. Yisrael Beiteinu may receive 8-10 seats in the parliament.

Without Lieberman's support, a potential right-wing coalition led by Likud could control up to 57 seats, while an opposition coalition led by Blue and White could gain no more than 58 seats.

It means that both leading political forces are falling short of the 61 seats needed for a governing majority. Thus, Lieberman was called by Israeli media a possible kingmaker in this parliamentary election.

"There is only one option ” a broad government comprising Yisrael Beiteinu, Likud and Kahol Lavan," Lieberman said after exit polls were published.

Since no party in the history of Israel alone had an absolute parliamentary majority, the election victory depends not only on its own electoral weight, but also on the presence of allies ready to join the coalition or provide extra-coalition support.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Parliament Alliance May Media Government Weight Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

3 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

3 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

4 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

4 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.