UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalitions Fail To Secure Majority In Israel's Parliamentary Elections - Final Ballot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Coalitions Fail to Secure Majority in Israel's Parliamentary Elections - Final Ballot

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) No possible coalition managed to secure a majority of votes in Israel's parliamentary elections, according to the results of the 100 percent ballot count as reported by the local media on Thursday.

Elections to the country's national legislature, the Knesset, began on Tuesday. The previous 23rd parliament convocation was automatically dissolved in late December after failing to pass the 2020 state budget on time.

By Thursday evening, the Israeli Central Elections Committee had processed 100 percent of ballots, including those submitted in so-called "double envelopes" by diplomats, military personnel, prisoners, coronavirus patients and residents of nursing homes.

The final vote count showed that Israel's ruling Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, became the largest seat-holder in the Knesset with 30 seats.

The Yesh Atid, the largest opposition party chaired by Yair Lapid, came in second with 17 seats.

Ultra-Orthodox religious political party Shas ranked third with 9.

The centrist Blue and White political alliance became fourth largest party with 8 mandates; religious conservative alliance United Torah Judaism (UTJ), right-wing Yamina, religious conservative alliance United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Israel Labor Party and Yisrael Beiteinu received 7 seats each.

The newly-formed Tikva Hadasha (New Hope), the Joint List alliance of Arab parties and Religious Zionism party secured 6 mandates each; left-wing Meretz ” 5. The United Arab List (Ra'am) party was not expected to reach the electoral threshold based on exit poll, but got 4 seats.

At the same time, neither supporters nor opponents of Prime Minister Netanyahu managed to gain the necessary parliamentary majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset. If the new convocation fails to form the government in the allocated time frame, it will also be dissolved. The next elections could be scheduled for the fall of 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote Budget Same Alliance December 2020 Jew Media Government Arab Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

3 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.