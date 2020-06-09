CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft has overshot the runway and crashed into a wall at Iraq's Taji airbase in northern Baghdad, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said.

"On June 8, approximately 10:10 p.m. (Iraq time) [19:10 GMT], a U.S. Air Force C-130 landing at Camp Taji Airbase, Iraq overshot the runway and crashed into a wall resulting in structural damage to the plane and a small fire.

The airfield fire and rescue team were on the scene within 4 minutes, extinguished the fire, and assisted an evacuation of the plane. Four Service Members on the plane sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Camp Taji's medical facility. Enemy activity is not suspected; the incident remains under investigation. The quick actions of the airfield crash, fire and rescue team helped patients, and limited damage to equipment and infrastructure," the statement read.