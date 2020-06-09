UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition's Military Transport Aircraft Overshoots Runway, Crashes Into Wall In Iraq

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Coalition's Military Transport Aircraft Overshoots Runway, Crashes Into Wall in Iraq

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft has overshot the runway and crashed into a wall at Iraq's Taji airbase in northern Baghdad, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said.

"On June 8, approximately 10:10 p.m. (Iraq time) [19:10 GMT], a U.S. Air Force C-130 landing at Camp Taji Airbase, Iraq overshot the runway and crashed into a wall resulting in structural damage to the plane and a small fire.

The airfield fire and rescue team were on the scene within 4 minutes, extinguished the fire, and assisted an evacuation of the plane. Four Service Members on the plane sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Camp Taji's medical facility. Enemy activity is not suspected; the incident remains under investigation. The quick actions of the airfield crash, fire and rescue team helped patients, and limited damage to equipment and infrastructure," the statement read.

Related Topics

Fire Iraq Baghdad June

Recent Stories

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

2 hours ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.