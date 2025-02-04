Open Menu

Coalmine Collapse Kills Two, Injures One In N. Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Two miners have been confirmed dead and another sustained injury as part of a coalmine collapse in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province on Monday, provincial police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani said Tuesday.

The fatal incident took place in Shakol Shikha area of Dara-e-Suf Bala district on Monday afternoon, killing two miners on the spot and injuring another, the official added.

A similar incident claimed the life of a man when he was extracting gold from a gold mine in Khahan district of Badakhshan province on Sunday, a local official said.

The frequent occurrence of such disasters in Afghanistan is often attributed to the lack of modern machinery in mining and the illegal extraction practices carried out by unskilled miners.

