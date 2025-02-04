Coalmine Collapse Kills Two, Injures One In N. Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Two miners have been confirmed dead and another sustained injury as part of a coalmine collapse in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province on Monday, provincial police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani said Tuesday.
The fatal incident took place in Shakol Shikha area of Dara-e-Suf Bala district on Monday afternoon, killing two miners on the spot and injuring another, the official added.
A similar incident claimed the life of a man when he was extracting gold from a gold mine in Khahan district of Badakhshan province on Sunday, a local official said.
The frequent occurrence of such disasters in Afghanistan is often attributed to the lack of modern machinery in mining and the illegal extraction practices carried out by unskilled miners.
Recent Stories
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From World
-
Uzbekistan vows to create 5.2 mln jobs in 20251 minute ago
-
Coalmine collapse kills two, injures one in N. Afghanistan1 minute ago
-
US vice president to attend Paris AI summit next week: French diplomatic source11 minutes ago
-
US deports over 200 Indians by military aircraft11 minutes ago
-
China's box office refreshes Spring Festival holiday record21 minutes ago
-
China slaps tariffs on US energy, vehicles in trade war sparring31 minutes ago
-
Nintendo cuts net profit forecast as Switch sales slow31 minutes ago
-
Tokyo court upholds sentence for former Nissan exec Kelly31 minutes ago
-
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID49 minutes ago
-
Cannes Film Festival says Juliette Binoche to head jury51 minutes ago
-
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?1 hour ago
-
Trump to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu at White House2 hours ago