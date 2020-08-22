UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coast Guard Cutter Munro Joins US-Led RIMPAC Exercise After 37-Day Alaska Patrol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Coast Guard Cutter Munro Joins US-Led RIMPAC Exercise After 37-Day Alaska Patrol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The US Coast Guard said in a press release that the cutter Monroe joined this year's multinational Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) maritime exercise following the completion of a patrol off the coast of Alaska.

"Prior to arriving in Hawaii for RIMPAC, the Munro crew deployed to the waters off Alaska, patrolling the maritime boundary line to prevent foreign fishing vessel incursions into US waters," the release said on Friday.

The Munro joined this year's August 17-31 exercise in Hawaii earlier in the week, the release added.

The RIMPAC exercise is held every two years on land, in the air and on the seas around the Hawaiian islands.

Participants this year include 22 surface ships, one submarine, multiple aircraft and approximately 5,300 personnel from Australia, Brunei, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines and the United States, the release said.

The previous RIMPAC in 2018 included 26 nations.

Related Topics

Australia Canada France Singapore Monroe Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines August 2018 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

3 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

4 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

4 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

4 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.