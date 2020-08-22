Coast Guard Cutter Munro Joins US-Led RIMPAC Exercise After 37-Day Alaska Patrol

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The US Coast Guard said in a press release that the cutter Monroe joined this year's multinational Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) maritime exercise following the completion of a patrol off the coast of Alaska.

"Prior to arriving in Hawaii for RIMPAC, the Munro crew deployed to the waters off Alaska, patrolling the maritime boundary line to prevent foreign fishing vessel incursions into US waters," the release said on Friday.

The Munro joined this year's August 17-31 exercise in Hawaii earlier in the week, the release added.

The RIMPAC exercise is held every two years on land, in the air and on the seas around the Hawaiian islands.

Participants this year include 22 surface ships, one submarine, multiple aircraft and approximately 5,300 personnel from Australia, Brunei, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines and the United States, the release said.

The previous RIMPAC in 2018 included 26 nations.