Cocaine Worth Over $30Mln Seized In Moscow Region From Int'l Cartel Members - FSB

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) A batch of cocaine weighing 699 kilograms (1,541 Pounds) and worth more than 2.5 billion rubles ($30.8 million) was seized in the Moscow region from members of an international cartel who planned to smuggle the drug to the EU, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

There have been attempts to sell a wholesale batch of Latin American cocaine in Moscow, the FSB said in a statement, adding that three foreigners ” citizens of Colombia and one of the EU states, who arrived in Russia specifically to conduct a multi-stage drug campaign ” have been identified.

"During the red-handed arrest, 699 kilograms of cocaine were found in the cartel members who arrived in Russia. According to experts, the wholesale value of the seized batch on the Russian black market exceeds 2.5 billion rubles. Retail sales could bring the drug syndicate a profit totaling at least 6 billion rubles," the statement added.

All three foreigners have been arrested and are facing prison terms of up to 20 years.

