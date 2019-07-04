A rooster named Maurice, whose early-morning crowing has got under the skin of neighbours on the French island of Oleron, was at the centre of a court battle Thursday that has raised howls of protest in the countryside

Rochefort, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A rooster named Maurice, whose early-morning crowing has got under the skin of neighbours on the French island of Oleron, was at the centre of a court battle Thursday that has raised howls of protest in the countryside.

Maurice himself was not present for the proceedings in the western town of Rochefort, and nor were his accusers, a retired couple with a holiday home on the picturesque island who claim his dawn chorus rouses them from their slumber.

But feathered fans of the celebrity cockerel were on parade outside the courthouse, among them a chicken called Pompadour and giant Brahma rooster called Jean-Rene.

The case has attracted attention not only because the rooster is one of France's national emblems, but because the complaint is seen by some as an attack on the countryside's traditional sounds and way-of-life.

The couple's lawyer however rejected the characterisation of the case as a battle between "bobos" -- bourgeois bohemians -- and countryfolk.

"My clients live in a housing estate. It's not the countryside," Vincent Huberdeau argued.