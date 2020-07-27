Cod Spawning Will Not Hinder Nord Stream 2 Construction - Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The unfinished section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not subject to seasonal construction restrictions caused by cod spawning, Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The unfinished section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not subject to seasonal construction restrictions caused by cod spawning, Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, told Sputnik on Monday.

On Saturday, Germany's NDR Info radio station said that the Danish authorities prohibited the construction of the pipeline until the end of September over seasonal restrictions during the cod spawning season.

"The regulation on permits over seasonal restrictions due to cod spawning (from July to August) applies to construction work in the restricted fishing area known as the Bornholm Basin.

Pipes have already been laid through this fishing restriction zone. There are no seasonal restrictions on the remaining section of the gas pipeline in the Danish exclusive economic zone," the operator explained.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.