UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cod Spawning Will Not Hinder Nord Stream 2 Construction - Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:23 PM

Cod Spawning Will Not Hinder Nord Stream 2 Construction - Operator

The unfinished section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not subject to seasonal construction restrictions caused by cod spawning, Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The unfinished section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not subject to seasonal construction restrictions caused by cod spawning, Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, told Sputnik on Monday.

On Saturday, Germany's NDR Info radio station said that the Danish authorities prohibited the construction of the pipeline until the end of September over seasonal restrictions during the cod spawning season.

"The regulation on permits over seasonal restrictions due to cod spawning (from July to August) applies to construction work in the restricted fishing area known as the Bornholm Basin.

Pipes have already been laid through this fishing restriction zone. There are no seasonal restrictions on the remaining section of the gas pipeline in the Danish exclusive economic zone," the operator explained.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Nord Sweden Finland Denmark July August September Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

SEC issues decision promoting legal advisor at the ..

41 minutes ago

US$1 million Global Maker Challenge reveals 20 fin ..

56 minutes ago

Gold rally sign of global economic turmoil: Mian Z ..

1 hour ago

TUI scraps mainland Spain holidays over qurantine ..

3 minutes ago

Livestock deptt sets up 32 veterinary caps in catt ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara Division for early constructio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.