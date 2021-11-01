The Council of Europe's Venice Commission failed to mention in its recent ruling that Ukraine's law on policies for the transitional period in Donbas actually undermines Kiev's fulfillment of obligations under the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Council of Europe's Venice Commission failed to mention in its recent ruling that Ukraine's law on policies for the transitional period in Donbas actually undermines Kiev's fulfillment of obligations under the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It was no surprise: the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe recently expressed its positive opinion about this law. This decision does not mention that the law undermines Ukraine's obligations under the Minsk agreements and, accordingly, Kiev's obligations to implement the resolution of the UN Security Council," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.