CoE Human Rights Commissioner Mijatovic Says Visit to Crimea Still Unconfirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said Tuesday that her visit to Crimea remains to be confirmed as many issues should be clarified before she is ready to do her work there.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that members of Russia's interdepartmental commission on Council of Europe affairs were informed that the commissioner's visit to Crimea had been agreed for October 7-11.

"In relation to some declarations that are circulating through the media and online concerning my visit to Crimea, I wish to stress that I am indeed planning to go to Crimea but for the time being this remains to be confirmed,"

"There are many issues that need to be clarified in order for me to do human rights work in the peninsula," she specified.