CoE Human Rights Commissioner Mijatovic To Visit Crimea Oct 7-11 -Russian Foreign Ministry

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic will visit Crimea on October 7-11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic will visit Crimea on October 7-11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement came after a regular meeting of Russia's interdepartmental commission on Council of Europe affairs, held on Tuesday and presided by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The members of the commission were informed about the agreement reached on the visit of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic to Crimea on October 7-11," the Russian ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

