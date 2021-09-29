UrduPoint.com

CoE Should Urge France To Lift Restrictions On Russian Delegation At PACE - Moscow

Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:30 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the belief that the Council of Europe (CoE) has a share of responsibility for vaccine-related restrictions imposed on the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session and should call on the French authorities to lift the restrictions.

"Unfortunately, CoE leadership and its secretariat bear certain responsibility for what is happening ... We take note of its passive, say, conciliative position," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The ministry expressed the belief that Strasbourg should be more active and urge Paris to abolish "the discriminatory measures."

"We would like to remind that Russia is among the five top contributors to the CoE budget and has the right to expect respectful and equal treatment ... Otherwise, we will have no choice but to insist on switching all the meetings of the CoE bodies to a remote mode," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

