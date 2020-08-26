UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CoE's Congress Of Regional Authorities Calls For Decentralization Reforms In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:04 PM

CoE's Congress of Regional Authorities Calls for Decentralization Reforms in Belarus

Belarus' disputed presidential election has shown the people's desire for democratic change and the building of trust between the public and authorities, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, Anders Knape, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Belarus' disputed presidential election has shown the people's desire for democratic change and the building of trust between the public and authorities, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, Anders Knape, said Wednesday.

"The events in Belarus following the Presidential election have brought to the fore the people's desire for democratic change in the country and urgent need for dialogue between citizens and authorities. Over the past several years, the Congress has pursued its co-operation with Belarus aimed at improving local self-government in the country, as we are convinced that democratic reforms must necessarily involve decentralisation of power to the local and regional level and greater citizens' participation in governance of their communities," Knape was quoted as saying in the statement.

Knape went on to say that the institution will continue to support reforms in Belarus to bring about improvement in interaction between the civil society and authorities.

"The Congress will continue its support for democratisation in Belarus, stressing the importance of creating an environment based on citizens' trust and engagement of civil society in decision making," Knape added.

Belarus is one of the few European countries not part of the 47-member organization, primarily for not abolishing the death penalty, among other human rights concerns.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote Civil Society Belarus August Congress Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

35 minutes ago

‘Positive conversations’ underway on selling F ..

50 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing against Ahsan Iqbal till Se ..

25 seconds ago

US Kills Three Terrorists in Strike on 'Dangerous ..

27 seconds ago

Rosatom Seeks to Bring REMIX Nuclear Fuel to Globa ..

30 seconds ago

Putin Asks Government, Bashkortostan Leadership to ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.