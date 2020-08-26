Belarus' disputed presidential election has shown the people's desire for democratic change and the building of trust between the public and authorities, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, Anders Knape, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Belarus' disputed presidential election has shown the people's desire for democratic change and the building of trust between the public and authorities, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, Anders Knape, said Wednesday.

"The events in Belarus following the Presidential election have brought to the fore the people's desire for democratic change in the country and urgent need for dialogue between citizens and authorities. Over the past several years, the Congress has pursued its co-operation with Belarus aimed at improving local self-government in the country, as we are convinced that democratic reforms must necessarily involve decentralisation of power to the local and regional level and greater citizens' participation in governance of their communities," Knape was quoted as saying in the statement.

Knape went on to say that the institution will continue to support reforms in Belarus to bring about improvement in interaction between the civil society and authorities.

"The Congress will continue its support for democratisation in Belarus, stressing the importance of creating an environment based on citizens' trust and engagement of civil society in decision making," Knape added.

Belarus is one of the few European countries not part of the 47-member organization, primarily for not abolishing the death penalty, among other human rights concerns.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.