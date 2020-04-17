The Council of Europe's platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists, which recently published an alert claiming that the Russian military threatened an Italian journalist over his investigation of Russian support to Italy amid COVID-19, publishes biased and unbalanced information and Moscow regrets that it operates under the auspices of the Council of Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Council of Europe's platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists, which recently published an alert claiming that the Russian military threatened an Italian journalist over his investigation of Russian support to Italy amid COVID-19, publishes biased and unbalanced information and Moscow regrets that it operates under the auspices of the Council of Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On April 15, the platform published the alert, in which it was said that Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov in his comment regarding Italian newspaper La Stampa's publications about alleged uselessness of Russia's assistance to Italy amid COVID-19 threatened investigative journalist Jacopo Iacoboni. According to Zakharova, the platform falsely interpreted the Latin proverb, "Qui fodit foveam, incidet in eam" ("who digs a pit, will fall into it"), which Konashenkov used in his comment, as an "act of aggression" against Iacoboni, who has been investigating Russian support to tackle the coronavirus in Lombardy.

"The new anti-Russian attack only confirmed the validity of our refusal to interact with this platform. We regret that pages of this structure are published on the website of the Council of Europe, and, in particular, using its logo. We hope that this example of its anti-Russian work will encourage the leadership of the Council of Europe to understand that in its current form, the platform not only does not contribute to the implementation of the main goal of the Strasbourg organization to strengthen the unity of the member States but actually discredits it," Zakharova said.

Following Russia's aid to Italy, La Stampa wrote an article describing Moscow's assistance to Rome as geopolitical rather than humanitarian and said that the help was useless. After that, Konashenkov lashed out at the paper saying it was trying to "discredit" Russia's medical aid to the virus-hit country. The newspaper responded saying that it was "sorry and surprised" by Moscow's reaction and reiterated the need for respect for the freedom of information.