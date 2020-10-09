UrduPoint.com
Coffee Chain Tim Hortons Vows To Create 2,000 UK Jobs

Fri 09th October 2020

Coffee chain Tim Hortons vows to create 2,000 UK jobs

Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons on Friday vowed to create 2,000 UK jobs by 2022, tapping into strong drive-through demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

The upbeat news comes amid challenging times for Britain's under-pressure hospitality sector, which is reeling from the government's tightening of coronavirus restrictions last month.

The upbeat news comes amid challenging times for Britain's under-pressure hospitality sector, which is reeling from the government's tightening of coronavirus restrictions last month.

The chain said in a statement that it aims to "bring Tim Hortons to every major city and town over the next few years (in) a process which will create over 2,000 job opportunities across the UK".

Tim Hortons has 4,700 outlets worldwide, mostly in Canada and the United States, but only 23 locations currently in Britain.

"Despite challenging times for the hospitality sector, our drive-thru businesses have performed exceptionally well and our model is proving to be well attuned to the evolving needs of customers at this time," Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons UK & Ireland, said in the statement.

The chain -- named after its creator, former professional ice hockey player Tim Horton -- became a staple along Canada's roadways after opening its first counter in 1964 in Ontario.

It was purchased by Restaurant Brands International, the owner of US fast food chain Burger King, in 2014.

