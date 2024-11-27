Coffee price hits highest since 1977 on Brazil crop fears

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The price of Arabica coffee reached the highest level since 1977 in trading Wednesday on concerns of limited supplies caused by drought in Brazil this year.

A pound of Arabica beans listed in New York hit 320.10 US cents, extending the commodity's rally over the past year and pushing past a nearly thirty-year high the day prior.

The all-time recorded high was 337.50 US cents in 1977.

Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, faced a record-breaking drought this year which has raised significant concerns about the production potential for the crop in 2025/2026.

The concerns come even after crops benefitted from "significant rains" that returned in October, leading to an "excellent flowering", according to Guilherme Morya, senior analyst at Rabobank.

Price rises have also been buoyed by geopolitical factors such as disruptions to shipping in the Red Sea, potential US tariffs and the future European Union regulation on deforestation, according to analysts.

While demand remains high, "farmers are choosing to sell only what is necessary, thus limiting the coffee supply in the local market", Morya added.