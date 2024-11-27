Open Menu

Coffee Price Hits Highest Since 1977 On Brazil Crop Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Coffee price hits highest since 1977 on Brazil crop fears

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The price of Arabica coffee reached the highest level since 1977 in trading Wednesday on concerns of limited supplies caused by drought in Brazil this year.

A pound of Arabica beans listed in New York hit 320.10 US cents, extending the commodity's rally over the past year and pushing past a nearly thirty-year high the day prior.

The all-time recorded high was 337.50 US cents in 1977.

Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, faced a record-breaking drought this year which has raised significant concerns about the production potential for the crop in 2025/2026.

The concerns come even after crops benefitted from "significant rains" that returned in October, leading to an "excellent flowering", according to Guilherme Morya, senior analyst at Rabobank.

Price rises have also been buoyed by geopolitical factors such as disruptions to shipping in the Red Sea, potential US tariffs and the future European Union regulation on deforestation, according to analysts.

While demand remains high, "farmers are choosing to sell only what is necessary, thus limiting the coffee supply in the local market", Morya added.

Related Topics

World Drought European Union Price New York Brazil October Market From Rains

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested ..

Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests

20 minutes ago
 PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

58 minutes ago
 COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

6 hours ago
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

6 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

18 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

18 hours ago

More Stories From World