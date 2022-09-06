(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Therese Coffey, who until now served as the UK work and pensions secretary, has been appointed as the deputy prime minister and the secretary of state for health and social care, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Therese Coffey, who until now served as the UK work and pensions secretary, has been appointed as the deputy prime minister and the secretary of state for health and social care, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

"The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. She will also be Deputy Prime Minister," the office said in a statement.