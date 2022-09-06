UrduPoint.com

Coffey Appointed As UK Secretary Of State For Health - Prime Minister's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Coffey Appointed as UK Secretary of State for Health - Prime Minister's Office

Therese Coffey, who until now served as the UK work and pensions secretary, has been appointed as the deputy prime minister and the secretary of state for health and social care, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Therese Coffey, who until now served as the UK work and pensions secretary, has been appointed as the deputy prime minister and the secretary of state for health and social care, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

"The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. She will also be Deputy Prime Minister," the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Govt taking tough decisions to benefit nation: Sen ..

Govt taking tough decisions to benefit nation: Senator Afnan

57 seconds ago
 Rising trend of water level in rivers

Rising trend of water level in rivers

59 seconds ago
 Regional Tax Office collects Rs 35 bn

Regional Tax Office collects Rs 35 bn

1 minute ago
 Commander Southern Command visits flood affected a ..

Commander Southern Command visits flood affected areas of District Rajanpur: ISP ..

1 minute ago
 Key points of new UK premier's first speech

Key points of new UK premier's first speech

7 minutes ago
 Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfi ..

Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.