Coffin Of Elizabeth II Leaves Scotland For Farewell Ceremony In London

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Coffin of Elizabeth II Leaves Scotland for Farewell Ceremony in London

The coffin of UK Queen Elizabeth II left on Tuesday Scotland's capital of Edinburgh for London, where a public farewell ceremony will begin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The coffin of UK Queen Elizabeth II left on Tuesday Scotland's capital of Edinburgh for London, where a public farewell ceremony will begin on Wednesday.

The coffin is being delivered to London by plane, according to a broadcast on national tv. Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Lawrence, are on board the plane.

The coffin will then be taken to Buckingham Palace, where it will be met by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are also expected to attend.

On Wednesday, a funeral procession will take place, during which the coffin will be delivered to the Palace of Westminster, where a public farewell ceremony for the Queen will take place until September 19.

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

