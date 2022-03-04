Cogent Communications Informs Russian Companies Will End Internet Connections - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Cogent communications has issued a letter informing Russian companies that the company is terminating internet connections in Russia, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

"In light of the unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Cogent is terminating all of your services effective at 5:00 p.

m. GMT on March 4, 2022. The economic sanctions put in place as a result of the invasion and the increasingly uncertain security situation make it impossible for Cogent to continue to provide you with service. All Cogent-provided ports and IP address space will be reclaimed as of the termination date," the report cited the letter as saying.

