COIAB Says Launched App To Inform Indigenous People In Brazil About COVID-19 Situation

Sat 05th September 2020 | 10:48 PM

COIAB Says Launched App to Inform Indigenous People in Brazil About COVID-19 Situation

The Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB) has announced launching the Alerta Indigena application to inform indigenous people in Brazil about the spread of COVID-19

The app has been launched by the COIAB and the Amazon Environmental Research Institute to support indigenous people amid the pandemic.

The app has been launched by the COIAB and the Amazon Environmental Research Institute to support indigenous people amid the pandemic.

The app uses the Brazilian Health Ministry's information to provide updates on the situation in cities located within a 62-mile radius from each territory populated by indigenous people.

It will help to lower the risk of infection among indigenous people, who have a much higher infection rate than the country's average, according to the COIAB.

Brazil has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world behind the United States. The Latin American country has confirmed more than 4 million of cases, including over 125,000 deaths.

