Cold Snap Slashes Prospects for French Grape, Apricot Harvests

An unexpected spring frost has devastated France's grape and apricot crops, which are projected to drop to record levels this year, according to official figures published Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021)

The French agriculture ministry's statistics agency Agreste estimates that wine production will be at a "historically low" level, below what was recorded during previous cold snaps in 1991 and 2017.

"According to estimates of August 1, 2021 wine production in 2021 will be between 32.6 million hectoliters and 35.6 million, down 24-30% from 2020," a press statement read.

Apricot trees have been hit particularly hard by the frost that froze the Rhone Valley and Provence in April. Apricot production is expected to sink 35% to 56,000 tonnes, its lowest level in 42 years.