Open Menu

Cold Wave Advisory Issued Across S. Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Cold wave advisory issued across S. Korea

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) -- A cold wave advisory has been issued across South Korea as the temperature fell below zero nationwide, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing the weather agency.

The temperature dropped seven to 15 degrees centigrade on Friday morning compared to the previous day, falling below zero across the country, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The KMA issued a cold wave advisory for the capital Seoul Thursday night as the morning low was forecast to stay below minus 12 degrees for at least two straight days or drop by more than 10 degrees to below minus 3 degrees the following day.

The advisory was also given to areas in the Gyeonggi province, surrounding Seoul, regions in the eastern Gangwon province and southeastern regions, including the southeastern port city of Busan.

The cold spell was expected to last through the weekend.

The interior ministry raised its cold wave warning level by one notch from "attention" to "caution."

Related Topics

Weather Interior Ministry Busan Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

4 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

13 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

13 hours ago
Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

13 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

13 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

13 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

14 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

14 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World