Cold wave advisory issued across S. Korea

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) -- A cold wave advisory has been issued across South Korea as the temperature fell below zero nationwide, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing the weather agency.

The temperature dropped seven to 15 degrees centigrade on Friday morning compared to the previous day, falling below zero across the country, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The KMA issued a cold wave advisory for the capital Seoul Thursday night as the morning low was forecast to stay below minus 12 degrees for at least two straight days or drop by more than 10 degrees to below minus 3 degrees the following day.

The advisory was also given to areas in the Gyeonggi province, surrounding Seoul, regions in the eastern Gangwon province and southeastern regions, including the southeastern port city of Busan.

The cold spell was expected to last through the weekend.

The interior ministry raised its cold wave warning level by one notch from "attention" to "caution."