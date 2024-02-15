Cold Wave To Sweep Across China
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A cold snap will hit large swaths of China from Feb. 17 to 22, the national observatory said Thursday.
The cold wave will sweep across the central and eastern regions, bringing drastic temperature drops of up to about 20 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) forecast.
There will be heavy snow in Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan and Shandong, while freezing rain will hit Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou.
The period is the peak time for the return journeys of the Spring Festival holiday, and the cold wave will have a significant impact on road, railway, aviation and water transportation, the NMC said.
