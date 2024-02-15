Open Menu

Cold Wave To Sweep Across China

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Cold wave to sweep across China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A cold snap will hit large swaths of China from Feb. 17 to 22, the national observatory said Thursday.

The cold wave will sweep across the central and eastern regions, bringing drastic temperature drops of up to about 20 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) forecast.

There will be heavy snow in Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan and Shandong, while freezing rain will hit Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou.

The period is the peak time for the return journeys of the Spring Festival holiday, and the cold wave will have a significant impact on road, railway, aviation and water transportation, the NMC said.

Related Topics

Snow Water China Road From

Recent Stories

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

6 minutes ago
 Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: ..

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar

15 minutes ago
 Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

15 minutes ago
 Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of ..

Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

2 minutes ago
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men ..

GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title

2 minutes ago
 22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan ..

22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi observed

2 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi for enabling environment to nu ..

President Arif Alvi for enabling environment to nurture youth’s intellectual a ..

50 seconds ago
 Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric ..

Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric bikes in Punjab: Caretaker Pro ..

52 seconds ago
 FIA arrests two suspects involved in fraud and har ..

FIA arrests two suspects involved in fraud and harassment

53 seconds ago
 NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

2 hours ago

More Stories From World