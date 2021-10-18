UrduPoint.com

Colin Powell Was 'a Favorite' Of US Presidents - Bush

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

Colin Powell Was 'a Favorite' of US Presidents - Bush

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died on Monday at the age of 84, was a "favorite" of American leaders, former President George W. Bush said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died on Monday at the age of 84, was a "favorite" of American leaders, former President George W. Bush said in a statement.

"He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom - twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad," Bush said in a statement.

Powell served as national security advisor at the Ronald Reagan administration, was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George H.

W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and worked as the secretary of state under George W. Bush.

"Many Presidents relied on General Powell's counsel and experience," Bush added.

The chairman of the board of Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Fred Ryan, has noted that Reagan trusted Powell for his sound and honest advice. "Today, the Reagan Foundation is grateful for Gen. Colin Powell's extraordinary service," Ryan said.

Powell's family said in a statement he died of coronavirus-related complications.

