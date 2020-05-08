UrduPoint.com
Collaborative Russian-German Online Concert Symbol Of Reconciliation Between People - Maas

Collaborative Russian-German Online Concert Symbol of Reconciliation Between People - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The "Together in Difficult Times" collaborative concert, which was recorded by musicians from Russia and Germany and is timed to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the liberation of Europe from Nazism, is a sign of remarkable reconciliation between Germany and Russia, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

The performance by musicians in the Konzerthaus Berlin concert hall, Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra and the Mariinsky State Theater in St. Petersburg will be broadcast later in the day.

"The fact that they are conducting a joint concert today is a symbol of remarkable reconciliation between our peoples after World War II. To this day, we Germans are filled with deep gratitude and great humility. The artists are playing in three different locations: in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Berlin. With their music, they cross borders and show a sign of solidarity. This is especially positive in the current crisis, a time when we so desperately lack human closeness," Maas said.

The German foreign minister noted the difficulties of commemorating the end of World War II amid the social distancing measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"It has become difficult to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Memorial events were canceled or can only take place virtually and many of the survivors cannot even meet with their loved ones these days," Maas remarked.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also offered his support to the concert, stating that it will bring people together to commemorate an event that shaped the course of global history.

Russia's Ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechaev, along with the top diplomats from Armenia and Moldova, were accompanied by the governing mayor of Berlin, Michael Muller, and President of the Berlin House of Representatives Ralf Wieland on a visit to the Soviet War Memorial in Tiergarten on Friday to lay commemorative wreaths.

According to the Russian Embassy in Berlin, the number of participants at the event was strictly limited due to the current social distancing regulations in force in Germany. However, a significant number of people traveled in order to pay their respects.

"Every Soviet family celebrates this date. This day is part of our DNA. The Red Army was a multinational army, it represented different nationalities, peoples, and nations. Many have been laid to rest here in Germany, in common graves. There are more than 4,000 graves and memorials and 800,000 Soviet citizens are buried here. I take this opportunity to thank my German colleagues and the German authorities for taking care of these graves," Nechaev told reporters.

It was later revealed that Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk arrived at the Tiergarten memorial one hour after the ceremony attended by Nechaev. Melnyk reportedly rejected an invitation from the Berlin mayor to participate in a memorial event alongside the top diplomats from Russia and Belarus at the building where the German commanders signed the surrender order 75 years ago.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9. The number of Soviet casualties recorded during World War II is estimated to be 27 million, 8.7 million of which were military personnel.

