Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 People Trapped Underground - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) At least 18 people have been trapped underground after a collapse at a gold mine in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday, citing a local emergency service.

The collapse at the gold mine, located in Yining County, occurred on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. local time (05:40 GMT), the broadcaster reported.

There were 40 people in the mine, with 22 of them safely getting out and 18 individuals still remaining trapped underground, the report said.

It added that the rescue teams were operating on the site.