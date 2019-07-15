Collapse of Eatery Building Kills 14 in Northern India - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A total of 14 people, including 13 military servicemen and one civilian woman, died when a five-storey eatery collapsed in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh, local media reported Monday, citing the Indian military.

According to the Tribune newspaper, the tragedy was caused by incessant rain.

Another 42 people, trapped under the wreckage, have been saved, the media added.

The killed servicemen were from the 4th Battalion of the Assam Regiment, who had stopped at the eatery for a meal, the newspaper specified.