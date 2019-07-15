UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collapse Of Eatery Building Kills 14 In Northern India - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

Collapse of Eatery Building Kills 14 in Northern India - Reports

A total of 14 people, including 13 military servicemen and one civilian woman, died when a five-storey eatery collapsed in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh, local media reported Monday, citing the Indian military

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A total of 14 people, including 13 military servicemen and one civilian woman, died when a five-storey eatery collapsed in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh, local media reported Monday, citing the Indian military.

According to the Tribune newspaper, the tragedy was caused by incessant rain.

Another 42 people, trapped under the wreckage, have been saved, the media added.

The killed servicemen were from the 4th Battalion of the Assam Regiment, who had stopped at the eatery for a meal, the newspaper specified.

Related Topics

India Died Women Media From

Recent Stories

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy ..

11 minutes ago

China to Cease Cooperation With US Firms Selling A ..

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe inflation rate soars to 175%

7 minutes ago

South Korean Prime Minister Expected in Tajikistan ..

7 minutes ago

Scores of European multinational companies poised ..

7 minutes ago

Govt efforts to eradicate corruption lauded

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.