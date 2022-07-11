(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Ten people were injured when a high-altitude chain carousel collapsed near the Italian city of Naples, local newspaper Il Mattino reported on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night in an amusement park in the town of Palma Campania.

Most of the victims sustained leg injuries, with some rendered medical assistance on the site and others delivered to a hospital. A 12-year-old girl required hospitalization, but her condition was assessed as stable.

Emergency services and police have arrived at the scene of the collapse. The causes of the accident are being investigated.