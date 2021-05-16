Collapse of Synagogue Bleachers in Israel Leaves 60 People Injured - Medical Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) About 60 people were injured as crowded bleachers collapsed in a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, Israel's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Sunday.

"Following the incident in Givat Zeev, MDA medics and paramedics provide medical care to about 60 injured, including about 10 in critical and severe condition, large MDA forces rushed to the scene and treat the injured. Update will follow," the MDA tweeted.