Collapsed Roof Kills 6 People, Injures 40 In Peru - Reports

Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Collapsed Roof Kills 6 People, Injures 40 in Peru - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At Least six people have been killed and 40 have been injured by a collapsed roof in Peru, local media reported on Monday.

According to La Republica newspaper, the incident occurred on Sunday in Huancan district, in a local building called Dos Estrellas during a celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi when a roof collapsed due to heavy rain.

The emergency services continue operating on the site of the collapse as some people might still be buried under the rubble.

