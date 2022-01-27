UrduPoint.com

Collection Of Signatures For Revocation Of Maduro's Presidential Mandate Ends In Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 01:04 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Thursday that it has completed collecting signatures of citizens to enable it to organize a referendum on the early termination of powers of President Nicolas Maduro.

In 2020, Maduro announced his readiness to hold a referendum on his resignation in 2022 if supporters of the idea collect a sufficient number of signatures.

"On Wednesday, the reception of expressions of will was held to enable a possible referendum on the withdrawal of the presidential mandate. It started at 06:00 (10;00 GMT), in line with the schedule, 100% of the voting registration points in the country worked until 6 p.m. in normal operation," the council tweeted.

Verification of the fingerprint data of the votes cast will continue from February 7-10.

Depending on the results, the CNE will inform the public whether the referendum, scheduled for February 13, will be held or not.

The referendum can be held provided it is supported by at least 20% of voters in each region of the country in line with the Constitution, which allows for the holding of a referendum on the early termination of presidential mandate in the middle of the term. Maduro, who took the office in January 2019, is scheduled to end his term in 2025.

Venezuela saw mass protests against Maduro shortly after he was sworn in with the opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally proclaiming himself interim head of state. Some Western countries, led by the United States, announced their recognition of Guaido while Russia, China, Turkey, and some other countries supported Maduro as the legitimate president.

