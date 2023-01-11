Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat Yet to Receive Note From Armenia on Canceling Drills - Spokesman

The secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is yet to receive an official notification from Yerevan on the cancellation of the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 exercise scheduled to take place on the Armenian territory, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Wednesday

Earlier in the week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country's defense ministry had informed the CSTO that Yerevan considered it inappropriate to host the organization's drills in the country this year. The CSTO Joint Staff confirmed that it had received the information from the Armenian defense ministry and was considering holding exercises on the territory of other CSTO states.

"The need to hold these drills (Indestructible Brotherhood-2023) this year on the Armenian territory was also earlier confirmed by Yerevan. As of now, the CSTO Secretariat has not officially received notifications from the Armenian side about the cancellation of these drills in accordance with the procedure established by the organization," Zainetdinov told journalists.

The spokesman noted that the CSTO was aware of the current situation in Armenia and related difficulties in holding the drills there, and added that the organization was "doing its best" to conduct all military training missions scheduled for this year to ensure security of the member states.

The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late 2022. Since December 12, the only road which connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh but runs de jure through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by state media as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Pashinyan has urged the Russian peacekeepers to ensure that the blockade is lifted, saying that failure to do so would be a violation of their obligations under the trilateral ceasefire deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied any breach of obligations by the peacekeepers.