UrduPoint.com

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat Yet To Receive Note From Armenia On Canceling Drills - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat Yet to Receive Note From Armenia on Canceling Drills - Spokesman

The secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is yet to receive an official notification from Yerevan on the cancellation of the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 exercise scheduled to take place on the Armenian territory, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is yet to receive an official notification from Yerevan on the cancellation of the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 exercise scheduled to take place on the Armenian territory, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country's defense ministry had informed the CSTO that Yerevan considered it inappropriate to host the organization's drills in the country this year. The CSTO Joint Staff confirmed that it had received the information from the Armenian defense ministry and was considering holding exercises on the territory of other CSTO states.

"The need to hold these drills (Indestructible Brotherhood-2023) this year on the Armenian territory was also earlier confirmed by Yerevan. As of now, the CSTO Secretariat has not officially received notifications from the Armenian side about the cancellation of these drills in accordance with the procedure established by the organization," Zainetdinov told journalists.

The spokesman noted that the CSTO was aware of the current situation in Armenia and related difficulties in holding the drills there, and added that the organization was "doing its best" to conduct all military training missions scheduled for this year to ensure security of the member states.

The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late 2022. Since December 12, the only road which connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh but runs de jure through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by state media as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Pashinyan has urged the Russian peacekeepers to ensure that the blockade is lifted, saying that failure to do so would be a violation of their obligations under the trilateral ceasefire deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied any breach of obligations by the peacekeepers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Road Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan December Media All From Best

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

12 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

42 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

14 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

14 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

14 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.