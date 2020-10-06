UrduPoint.com
Collective Security Treaty Organization Expresses Concerns Over Protests In Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:05 PM

The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is concerned over protests against the results of Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary elections, and keeps following the developments, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is concerned over protests against the results of Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary elections, and keeps following the developments, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The CSTO Secretariat is concerned over the events in Kyrgyzstan. We closely follow the development of the situation," Zaynetdinov said.

Kyrgyzstan has not requested any assistance from the CSTO, the spokesman went on to say.

"We believe this is the country's domestic affair, and we are sure that Kyrgyzstan can solve the problems on its own," Zaynetdinov added.

