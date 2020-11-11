UrduPoint.com
Collective Security Treaty Organization Welcomes Cessation Of Clashes In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Collective Security Treaty Organization Welcomes Cessation of Clashes in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcomes the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday, commenting on the new ceasefire.

"We positively assess the very fact of cessation of combat operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area.

This became possible after Russian and Azerbaijani presidents and Armenian prime minister signed a relevant statement on November 9," Zas told reporters.

The CSTO welcomes all the steps leading to "the establishment of regional peace" and putting an end to the bloodshed, the chief of the organization added.

"The CSTO has repeatedly called on the parties to the conflict to resume abidance by the ceasefire and settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful negotiations," Zas noted.

