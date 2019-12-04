(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A college in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa caught fire on Wednesday, injuring 12 people, with firefighters among them, the State Emergency Service said.

"The evacuation has been completed.

As a result of the fire, 12 people were injured, including four firefighters," the service said in a statement.

According to earlier statements of the service, the fire engulfed an area of 2,000 square meters (over 21,500 square feet) and there is a threat of the building's collapse.

The fire is still raging in the building. The causes of the blaze remain unknown.