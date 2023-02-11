UrduPoint.com

Collins Aerospace Wins $135Mln Deal To Build C-130 Plane Propeller Blades - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Collins Aerospace Wins $135Mln Deal to Build C-130 Plane Propeller Blades - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Collins Aerospace has won a $135 million US Air Force contract to build and maintain NP2000 eight-blade propellers for the Military Airlift Command's fleet of C-130 transport aircraft, the Defense Department announced.

"Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation doing business as Collins Aerospace (of) Windsor Locks, Connecticut was awarded a $135,003,185 contract ... for C-130 production," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The total estimated value of all the options in the contract is $573,028,284 and its maximum ceiling value is $708,031,469, the release said.

"This contract provides for manufacturing and engineering support of the NP2000 eight-blade propeller, electronic propeller control system and procurement of initial spares under C-130 for the Air Force," the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Windsor Locks in the US state of Connecticut over the next five years and is expected to be completed by January 19, 2028, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Hamilton Windsor January All Million

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

5 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

5 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

5 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

5 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

5 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.