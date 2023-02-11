Collins Aerospace Wins $135Mln Deal to Build C-130 Plane Propeller Blades - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Collins Aerospace has won a $135 million US Air Force contract to build and maintain NP2000 eight-blade propellers for the Military Airlift Command's fleet of C-130 transport aircraft, the Defense Department announced.

"Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation doing business as Collins Aerospace (of) Windsor Locks, Connecticut was awarded a $135,003,185 contract ... for C-130 production," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The total estimated value of all the options in the contract is $573,028,284 and its maximum ceiling value is $708,031,469, the release said.

"This contract provides for manufacturing and engineering support of the NP2000 eight-blade propeller, electronic propeller control system and procurement of initial spares under C-130 for the Air Force," the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Windsor Locks in the US state of Connecticut over the next five years and is expected to be completed by January 19, 2028, according to the release.