Collins Beats Rybakina To Win Miami Open

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) American Danielle Collins upset the odds to win the Miami Open WTA title on Saturday, beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 to clinch her first WTA 1000 title in her final season on the tour.

The 30-year-old Collins, number 53 in the world, is the lowest ranked woman ever to win the tournament, clinching her biggest career win in a two-hour triumph.

Collins announced in January that she will be retiring from the sport at the end of this year and her unexpected run to the final and victory over the world number four delighted the home crowd.

"I couldn't think of a better way to win my first 1000 title," said Collins before being presented with the trophy.

It was a disappointing second straight loss in a Miami final for Rybakina, who missed out to Petra Kvitova last year.

Both players looked strong on their serve in the early exchanges but Floridan Collins broke at the end of the first set, capitalizing on a third break point to win the set when Rybakina went long.

Then the momentum shifted heavily in Collins' direction when she broke Rybakina's first service game of the second set.

The 24-year-old Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, responded, breaking back at the first opportunity.

Neither player was able to truly dominate, but Collins struck the decisive blow when she broke to go 5-3 up as Rybakina at full stretch on the baseline went long.

Collins showed nerves at the end as she struggled to serve out, finally clinching on the fourth championship point of the match.

