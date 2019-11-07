UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collins English Dictionary Declares 'Climate Strike' 2019 Word Of Year

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

Collins English Dictionary Declares 'Climate Strike' 2019 Word of Year

The UK Collins English Dictionary named on Thursday "climate strike," a worldwide phenomenon that became popular due to the actions of Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg, as the word of the year for 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The UK Collins English Dictionary named on Thursday "climate strike," a worldwide phenomenon that became popular due to the actions of Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg, as the word of the year for 2019.

Collins defines the expression as "a form of protest in which people absent themselves from education or work in order to join demonstrations demanding action to counter climate change."

According to the dictionary's website, the term first popped up in November 2015 when an event with the same name took place during the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris. Over the last year, climate strikes have become a frequent reality in the largest cities across the world. Collins' lexicographers stated that the expression's usage has considerably increased this year.

Collins also said that "influencer" and "deepfake" were two words that made this year's shortlist.

Collins Dictionary's word of the year in 2018 was "single-use," a term that describes items that are designed to be used once, such as plastic bags and utensils, and are blamed for damaging the environment.

Thunberg became an international celebrity in August 2018 when she had her first "climate strike" by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament. She later continued to do this every Friday. Her actions inspired the Fridays for Future initiative, which swept across Sweden and other countries, uniting young people who are dissatisfied with the lack of climate action by authorities.

Related Topics

UK Protest World United Nations Education Parliament Young Paris Same Sweden August November 2015 2018 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

1 hour ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

1 hour ago

UK Police Formally Identify All Migrants Found Dea ..

3 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Welcomes Dialogue With Russia But Call ..

3 minutes ago

Three-day book exhibition inaugurated

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.